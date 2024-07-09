In a distressing development, former Sikkim Minister Ramchandra Poudyal, commonly known as R.C. Poudyal, has been reported missing since the morning of July 7, 2024. The veteran politician was last seen departing from his home in Singtam at 9 a.m., with plans to visit his sister-in-law's residence in Setipool. Poudyal had assured his family that he would return by 2 p.m., but has not been seen or heard from since.

As the hours passed without any sign of his return, concern escalated among his family members. Despite their best efforts to locate him by reaching out to relatives and friends, no one has been able to provide any information about his whereabouts. The anxious family then filed a missing person report at the Pakyong Police Station, urging authorities to initiate a search for the missing former minister.

On the day he went missing, Poudyal was reportedly dressed in a traditional kurta and pajamas. His sudden disappearance has left his family and the local community deeply worried. In response to the situation, Poudyal's family has issued a heartfelt appeal to the public, requesting anyone with information that could aid in locating him to come forward. They hope that public awareness and cooperation can help ensure his safe return.

The local authorities have begun investigations, but as of now, there have been no significant leads. The family, friends, and supporters of Poudyal remain hopeful that he will be found soon, emphasizing the importance of community support in such critical times.

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