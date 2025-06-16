With the spiritually significant Ambubachi Mahayog 2025 at Kamakhya Temple fast approaching, the Guwahati Police on Monday issued a comprehensive set of guidelines to ensure the safety, spiritual sanctity, and smooth conduct of the annual pilgrimage.

The Kamakhya Temple atop the Nilachal Hills is expected to witness lakhs of pilgrims from across India and abroad during the four-day religious observance from June 22 to 25.

In an official advisory, Guwahati Police has laid out 10 key instructions for devotees, volunteers, and citizens:

Restricted Entry Timings:

Devotees will only be allowed to access Nilachal Hills from 5:00 AM to 6:00 PM between June 22–25, due to heavy footfall and the potential for landslides. No exceptions will be permitted beyond this window.

Transport Limitations:

Only ferry vehicles designated for on-duty officials of essential services will be allowed to ply to and from the temple.

Health & Safety Alert:

Senior citizens and infants are advised to avoid visiting during the peak days due to overcrowding and unpredictable weather.



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Pandu–Kamakhya Road Closure:

This route will remain closed to the general public and VIPs, and will be accessible strictly for emergencies.

No VIP Darshan:

From June 22 to June 27, no VIP or special darshan will be facilitated.

Spiritual Atmosphere:

To maintain the sanctity of the Mahayog, loudspeakers, music, and processions are strictly prohibited within and around temple premises.

Reopening Day (June 26):

Darshan will resume on June 26. Devotees must assemble at Bongshi Bagaan Ground, where they will be guided in a queue by temple volunteers.

Footwear Ban:

No shoes or sandals will be allowed beyond the Kamakhya foothills. Devotees should plan accordingly.

Traffic Plan:

Guwahati Traffic Police will soon issue a separate notification regarding traffic diversions and parking arrangements.

Emergency Contact:

For any assistance, devotees can dial the emergency helpline number 112.

Police have urged full public cooperation to ensure that Ambubachi Mahayog 2025 is peaceful, safe, and spiritually meaningful. The temple is considered one of the holiest Shakti Peethas and draws devotees seeking divine blessings during this period of spiritual pause.