In recognition of their outstanding service, 101 officers and personnel of Assam Police have been awarded the Director General of Police (DGP) Commendation Medal for the year 2024. The commendations, divided into Gold and Silver categories, were conferred upon officers for their meritorious work in various capacities across the state.

The Gold category honorees include senior officers such as Shri Vivek Raj Singh, IPS, Inspector General of Police (MPC), Ulubari, and Numal Mahatta, APS, Superintendent of Police, Cachar, among others. Their leadership and dedication to law enforcement were highlighted in the award citation.

In the Silver category, officers like Rozy Rani Sarmah, APS, Superintendent of Police, CID, and Bivash Das, APS, Addl. Superintendent of Police, Golaghat, were recognized for their contribution to public safety and crime prevention efforts.

Also Read: Assam: Pijush Hazarika to join rally demanding apology from Mallikarjun Kharge and son