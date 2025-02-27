In a major shake-up aimed at curbing corruption, District Commissioner Dhubri has transferred 28 Lat Mandals from various revenue circles of the district in a single day, sending shockwaves across the administrative corridors.

The move came through an official order issued by the Office of the District Commissioner, Dhubri under the Land Settlement Branch vide No. DRS-32/2019/46, dated 26/02/2025. According to the order, the transferred officials belong to the Lat Mandals of revenue offices of Dhubri Circle, Gauripur Circle, Atani Circle, Golakganj Circle, Bilasipara Circle, and South Salmara Circle.

Allegations of rampant corruption, illegal land dealings, and irregularities have been hovering over many of these officials for a long time, prompting the administration to take this stern step. The sudden mass transfer is being seen as part of the "Zero Tolerance" policy adopted by the District Commissioner to cleanse the revenue department of corrupt practices.



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Several complaints from the public regarding bribery in land mutation cases, delay in land-related services, and illegal land settlement had been piling up against the Lat Mandals, raising serious concerns over the integrity of the administration.

Although the administration has not officially commented on the reason behind the mass transfer, insiders claim that the step was taken after a series of confidential reports highlighted the nexus between revenue officials and land mafias operating in the district.

The transfer order has triggered panic among the remaining revenue staff, while the public has welcomed the move, hoping for transparency and accountability in land-related matters. With this unexpected development, all eyes are now on the Dhubri District Administration, as people eagerly await further action against those found guilty of misusing their official positions.