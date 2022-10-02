The body of the Dhubri circle officer who had been missing since the horrific boat tragedy in Brahmaputra River in Dhubri district of Assam has been recovered by the search and rescue team on October 2.

The body of circle officer, identified as Sanju Das was recovered at a distance of1 km away from the incident spot, confirmed Dhubri Superintendent of Police Abhijit Gurav.

Notably a boat carrying 29 passengers had capsized in the Brahmaputra on September 29. The incident took place after the boat lost control and hit one of the under construction pillar of the Dhubri-Phulbari bridge.

A team of the state disaster response fund (SDRF) launched relentless search and rescue efforts to find the missing people after the event.

Assam Police on September 30 registered a case against two Larsen & Toubro (L&T) officials in the state's Dhubri district under the Disaster Management Act 2005 following the boat capsized incident.

The detained officials have been identified as Harish Tiwari and Rajesh Kumar Yadav.

According to sources, the L&T officials employed in the construction of the Dhubri-Phulbari bridge over the Brahmaputra River allegedly prevented Circle Officer Sanju Das from crossing the bridge due to which he had to take the ferry service.

Notably, the Circle officer, Sanju Das had to take the ferry service along with dozen others when the passenger carrying boat lost control due to the strong currents and capsized in the Brahmaputra river.

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