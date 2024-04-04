The awareness program on the 'Assam Fishery Rule' conducted by the Department of Fisheries at Birsing Natun Bazar is a commendable initiative aimed at educating fishermen and riverine communities in the Dhubri district.

The department seeks to promote sustainable fishing practices and ensure the conservation of aquatic resources. Such initiatives play a crucial role in empowering local communities with the knowledge and tools needed to responsibly manage fisheries and protect the environment for future generations.

Ibrahim Ali Khan, the District Fishery Development Officer in Dhubri, has demonstrated proactive leadership by urging fishermen to adhere to the regulations during the fishing ban period from 1st April to 31st July.

Khan's, call for cooperation from all sections of society, including NGO workers, underscores the importance of collective responsibility in preserving aquatic ecosystems and ensuring sustainable fisheries management. By promoting compliance with rules and regulations.



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Rita Brahma programme manager Consumer Unity & Trust Society (CUTS International Jaipur) and Mijink Brahma programme leader NERSWN Kokrajhar, delivered their vital speech on conservation and fostering a culture of environmental stewardship and safeguarding the livelihoods of local fishermen for the long term.

The event witnessed a diverse turnout, with local fishermen, NGO workers, riverine communities, and officials from the Fishery Development Officer's office coming together to participate. The presence of matsya mitra from the region further enriched the gathering, highlighting the collaborative effort to promote awareness and adherence to fishery regulations. This inclusive participation underscores the importance of community engagement and cooperation in addressing challenges related to fisheries management and conservation. It's heartening to see such a concerted effort involving various stakeholders committed to the sustainable development of fisheries in the region.