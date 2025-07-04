Dhubri forest department busts illegal timber mill in Gauripur, seizes smuggled wood

In a major crackdown on illegal logging, the Dhubri Forest Department on Friday dismantled an unauthorised timber mill operating in the Piazbari area of Gauripur and seized a substantial quantity of smuggled wood.

The raid was conducted under the direct instructions of Golap Kumar Bania, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Dhubri. The operation was led by Forest Range Officer Sofikur Rahman, supported by a team of alert forest guards. The illegal mill was found cleverly hidden within dense bamboo thickets, making detection difficult.

During the raid, the team successfully dismantled the mill and confiscated all the smuggled timber present at the site. The seized wood, along with the mill components, was transported to the Gauripur Forest Beat Office for further legal action.



Also Read: Assam CM pushes for full saturation of welfare schemes during review visit to Tamulpur

However, those operating the illegal facility managed to flee the scene before the team’s arrival, evading immediate arrest. The Forest Department has launched efforts to trace the culprits and bring them to justice.

Reaffirming its commitment to protect forest resources, the Dhubri Forest Department stated that such anti-illegal logging drives will continue in the region to prevent environmental degradation and conserve Assam's green cover.

