Dhubri police detain suspected Bangladeshi eunuch after community complaint

Dhubri police on Saturday detained a eunuch, identified as Sarvin Khatun, from the Bogulamari area following a formal complaint by members of the local eunuch community.

The complaint, lodged at the Dhubri Sadar police station, alleged that Bangladeshi nationals were illegally residing and operating in the region.

The complainants specifically claimed that Sarvin Khatun is a Bangladeshi citizen who has been living in Dhubri without valid documentation.

They further alleged that several Bangladeshi eunuchs have been staying in the district for the past four years, raising concerns within the local transgender community.

Sources said that during initial questioning, Khatun was unable to produce any Indian identity documents. Dhubri police have launched an investigation into the matter to verify the individual's nationality and to assess the broader allegations raised in the complaint.



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