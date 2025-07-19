Disappearance of Assam University’s ABVP leader triggers admission scam allegations

The sudden disappearance of Rohit Chanda, a student of Assam University and a leader of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), has triggered widespread concern across academic and public circles in Silchar.

Fellow students, university staff, and the wider community remain on edge as police continue their search.

Rohit's vanishing comes amid unconfirmed allegations linking him and a few associates to a suspected admission scam at Gurucharan College.

According to sources, the issue had been raised informally with Cachar Police but was reportedly "settled" without the initiation of formal proceedings. The timing of Rohit’s disappearance — just days after these allegations surfaced — has raised suspicions and intensified scrutiny.

Fueling the public’s curiosity is a viral voice recording allegedly featuring Rohit’s close associate, Kalicharan Deb. In the audio clip, Kalicharan is heard referring to a particular candidate as “Rohit’s,” implying potential involvement in admission-related dealings. While the authenticity of the recording is yet to be officially verified, it has further complicated an already murky situation.



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Speaking to India Today NE, Cachar SSP Numal Mahatta confirmed that certain admission-related irregularities at Gurucharan College had come to the department’s attention. However, he refrained from commenting on the viral audio, emphasising that the immediate priority remains locating the missing student.

“As of now, we are focused on tracing Rohit and ensuring his safety. Other aspects of the case are being looked into, but I urge people to avoid jumping to conclusions,” Mahatta said.

No concrete evidence has emerged linking Rohit directly to any wrongdoing. Police are pursuing multiple angles in the ongoing investigation while urging the public to come forward with any information that could assist in locating him.

The case remains open, with authorities continuing efforts to unravel the circumstances behind the young student leader's mysterious disappearance.