As the state continues to pour out its angst against the sensational incident of ragging in Dibrugarh University that lead to the injury of one student identified as Anand Sharma, one of the prime accused Kalyan Dutta surrendered before the police.

Earlier on December 2, taking to his social media handle, the accused, Kalyan Dutta went live and said, "As Bhagawan Ramchandra went on exile (van vase) as per his father's wishes I too am not living in the comforts of a home with family. This is like van vas for me."

Further claiming that he is innocent in the entire ragging episode, Dutta said, "I gove my word, I will turn myself in but before that request you all to find proof against me if I have done anything wrong," he said in the live video post.

Notably, so far the Dibrugarh police arrested 5 students and the University has suspended 4 students till now.

Also Read: Dibrugarh University ragging case: 5 students deposed before Anti-Ragging Committee so far

Earlier on November 30, the police arrested Subhrojyoti Baruah, 3rd Semester student of Political Science.

Meanwhile, addressing a press meeting from Silchar, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the varsity authority failed to perform its administrative duties.

"The incident which happened in the month of September 2022, the university authority has failed to take action."

"Till yesterday the investigative committee has not submitted any report which highlights the failure of the Dibrugarh university officials," he added.