A total of 5 students have been deposed before the Anti-Ragging Committee of Dibrugarh university so far on December 1, 2022.

While one student was deposed in person, four others appeared before the committee via video conference.

Notably, 11 students were served notice to attend the hearing held at the conference hall at the Registrar's office of the university in which 5 were deposed on December 1.

On the other hand, on December 2, six more students will be deposed as they had submitted a written application seeking more time.

Earlier on November 30, a 5 member High Power Committee recorded statements of Registrar Dr Paramananda Sonowal and former Chief Warden Dr Kalyan Bhuyan and the Committee will also record the statements of VC Prof. Jiten Hazarika along with the statements of 3 former wardens will be also be recorded.

Also Read: Dibrugarh University rusticates 4 students for 3 years for their involvement in ragging case

It is to be mentioned here that the committee was constituted on November 30 to investigate the possibility of lapses/deficiencies in dealing with matters of ragging on the University campus.

The Dibrugarh University on November 30 rusticated four students for their involvement in the ragging incident in the varsity hostel premises.

"The expelled students identified as Galab Deka, 3rd Semester (Life Science), Kamaleshwar Chutia, 3rd Semester (Mathematics), Mousum Phukan, 3rd Semester (Applied Geo Physics), and Pusang Kham Boruah, 2nd year (Tai Language) has been barred from university for next three years," the University said during a press conference.

Besides this, these students have also been debarred from taking admission to any institution for a period of three years.