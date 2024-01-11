Passengers travelling to Delhi by train faced significant delays as dense fog enveloped the region, leading to low visibility and disrupted schedules for 24 trains.

Among these, the Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, designated as Train No 12423, was delayed by 1 hour.

This train is known for its high-speed service, with a maximum operating speed of 130–140 km/h (81–87 mph), but even such premium trains were not immune to adverse weather conditions.

The Bhubaneswar-Delhi Rajdhani Express, Train No 2281, also experienced a delay of 2.45 hours, while the Bengaluru-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, Train No 22691, was similarly delayed by an hour. The Ajmer-Katra Pooja Express, another train on the list, faced a significant delay of up to 6 hours.



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Despite advancements in signalling systems that allow trains to operate with better visibility during foggy conditions, the weather still posed challenges, causing trains to run at reduced speeds for safety. According to railway guidelines, during dense fog, locomotive pilots are instructed to run trains at a speed of no more than 60 kmph.

The New Jalpaiguri Express holds the unfortunate title of being the most delayed train, with an average delay of 20 hours. Dense fog across several states in North India was cited as the primary reason for the widespread delays affecting the trains heading towards Delhi.

Travellers were advised to check with their respective train services for the latest updates on delays. The Indian Railways and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) continued to monitor the situation, providing alerts and forecasts to help mitigate the impact of the fog on train operations.



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