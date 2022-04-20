Residents in Dibrugarh Town are irritated by the disorganized parking of vehicles. Due to an increase in four-wheelers in the last five years, the town has seen massive traffic jams. Every day, residents in Dibrugarh struggle to find a parking spot due to traffic congestion.

The roads are now clogged with four-wheelers and three-wheelers, and crossing the road is fraught with the 'perennial terror of losing one's limbs.' Similarly, the RKB Path has grown extremely congested as a result of the competent authorities' failure to make adequate parking accommodations.

There is extremely little space for vehicles to pass because cars are parked on both sides of the road, resulting in massive traffic congestion. "One of the most serious issues in Dibrugarh is the unauthorized collection of parking fines.

Despite the installation of CCTV cameras in the town's key areas, illegal parking fees were still collected while adhering to all district administration rules. Many buses were stranded on NH37, which runs from Amolapatty to Phoolbagan in Dibrugarh town "Kamal Singh, a local agreed.