As the state continues to pour out its angst against the sensational incident of ragging in Dibrugarh University that lead to the injury of one student identified as Anand Sharma, currently admitted in the ICU of a private hospital in Dibrugarh, the police have arrested one more accused allegedly involved the Dibrugarh University ragging incident.

Notably, the police have arrested Subhrojyoti Baruah, 3rd Semester student of Political Science.

On the other hand, the police have also detained another student named Newar for interrogation.

So far the police have arrested as many as four students in the ragging incident at the Dibrugarh University hostel.

Meanwhile, addressing a press meeting from Silchar, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the varsity authority failed to perform its administrative duties.

"The incident which happened in the month of September 2022, the university authority has failed to take action."

"Till yesterday the investigative committee has not submitted any report which highlights the failure of the Dibrugarh university officials," he added.

Also Read: Dibrugarh university authority failed to perform administrative duties: Assam CM over ragging incident

The CM said, "The cabinet has expressed its dissatisfaction with the way Dibrugarh University has dealt with such a serious offence and there will be zero tolerance.. if there is any complicity with the authority will not spare them also."

It has come to the fore that the victim had earlier written a complaint on November 17 to the warden of the PNGB hostel of the university, seeking his intervention in the incidents of ragging taking place on the university campus.

In his complaint, Sharma also listed the names of the students, who were allegedly involved in the ragging incident. However, no action was initiated by the administration against the students mentioned in the letter.