In the latest round of development to the Dibrugarh University ragging case, the prime accused Rahul Chetry has been expelled from the JB Law College, Guwahati.

Notably the former Dibrugarh University student and accused Rahul Chetry has been pursuing his law degree from the JB Law College in Guwahati. Rahul Chetry was an LLB third-semester student.

As per the notice issued by the college authorities, “Rahul Chetry went to the Dibrugarh University and is alleged to be involved in the heinous activities of ragging junior students causing both physical and mental grievous hurt. He is already declared an absconder by the administration and till now he has not issued any paper or other type of statements defending himself.”

Also Read: Dibrugarh ragging case: Accused Kalyan Dutta who said "I am on Vanvas like Ramji" surrenders before police

Earlier on December 3, one of the prime accused Kalyan Dutta surrendered before the police.

On December 2, taking to his social media handle, the accused, Kalyan Dutta went live and said, "As Bhagawan Ramchandra went on exile (van vase) as per his father's wishes I too am not living in the comforts of a home with family. This is like van vas for me."

Further claiming that he is innocent in the entire ragging episode, Dutta said, "I gove my word, I will turn myself in but before that request you all to find proof against me if I have done anything wrong," he said in the live video post.

Notably, so far the Dibrugarh police arrested 5 students and the University has suspended 4 students till now.