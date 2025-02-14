Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has stirred a fresh controversy by questioning whether the Congress MP visited the West Bank with the assistance of a US-based NGO.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Sarma indirectly referred to Gaurav Gogoi, asking whether he had travelled to Nablus, Ramallah, Hebron, Jenin, Nazareth, and Bethlehem. Citing national security concerns, he demanded transparency about the NGO involved, asserting, "We have a legitimate right to ask this question."

The statement has fueled political speculation, with the opposition yet to respond.

A Political Firestorm

Gaurav Gogoi, the Congress deputy leader in the Lok Sabha, has recently found himself at the center of a growing controversy. The issue escalated on February 10, when certain social media accounts and local media in Assam made unverified claims that his British-born wife, Elizabeth Colebourn, had alleged ties to Pakistani intelligence agencies and George Soros’ Open Society Foundations. The allegations triggered a wave of speculation, counterattacks, and political manoeuvring.

The controversy took a sharper turn on February 12, when CM Sarma amplified the claims with a series of tweets and public statements, insinuating foreign interference and questioning Gogoi’s commitment to national security. Many see this as a calculated political move, especially given Gogoi’s previous allegations of corruption against Sarma’s wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma.



Also Read: Assam Cabinet to discuss national security implications of recent revelations involving state MP

Allegations of Sensitive Parliamentary Questions

Further escalating matters, Sarma alleged that Gogoi, after meeting former Pakistani Ambassador Md Abdul Basit (2014-17), began raising parliamentary questions that could have extracted confidential information about India’s nuclear program.

"Given the sensitive nature of these inquiries, the timing is particularly significant, raising serious concerns about the intent and broader implications behind such questions," Sarma remarked.

He further suggested that after India adopted a strict stance against Abdul Basit’s activities, Gogoi’s interest in defence and nuclear affairs notably declined, a pattern he believes warrants closer scrutiny.

Gaurav Gogoi Hits Back

Responding to the allegations, Gaurav Gogoi dismissed the BJP's claims as "malicious and baseless." Taking to X, he stated,

"The BJP has gone to extreme steps to defame me and my family. Their allegations are malicious and baseless. I will be taking the appropriate legal action."

With these fresh allegations and counterattacks, the political battle between Himanta Biswa Sarma and Gaurav Gogoi has intensified, setting the stage for a fierce war of words ahead.