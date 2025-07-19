"Didi just wants to stay in power...": Himanta slams Mamata, raises alarm on 'unchecked Muslim infiltration'

After West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee criticised the Assam BJP for its linguistic politics, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hit back with a sharp response.

“Didi, let me remind you,” he began in his X post, asserting that his party is not fighting its “own people in the state.” Instead, he accused the West Bengal CM of compromising Bengal’s future and national integrity just to stay in power.

He clarified that his government’s actions are aimed at countering ongoing, unchecked Muslim infiltration from across the border.

Calling it an effort to prevent a demographic shift, Sarma said, "In Assam, we are not fighting our own people. We are fearlessly resisting the ongoing, unchecked Muslim infiltration from across the border, which has already caused an alarming demographic shift. In several districts, Hindus are now on the verge of becoming a minority in their own land."

He further claimed that infiltration is a real concern, not a “political narrative.” "Even the Supreme Court of India has termed such infiltration as external aggression. And yet, when we rise to defend our land, culture, and identity, you choose to politicize it," he said, taking a swipe at Banerjee.

Praising Assam’s diversity, Sarma highlighted the spirit of coexistence. "We do not divide people by language or religion. Assamese, Bangla, Bodo, Hindi—all languages and communities have coexisted here. But no civilisation can survive if it refuses to protect its borders and its cultural foundation," he stated.

Didi, let me remind you—



In Assam, we are not fighting our own people. We are fearlessly resisting the ongoing, unchecked Muslim infiltration from across the border, which has already caused an alarming demographic shift. In several districts, Hindus are now on the verge of… https://t.co/mwqs398RKE — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 19, 2025

He also accused Mamata Banerjee of “compromising Bengal’s future” by allegedly encouraging illegal encroachment, appeasing a particular religious community for votes, and failing to take a stand on border infiltration.

"While we are acting decisively to preserve Assam’s identity, you, Didi, have compromised Bengal’s future—encouraging illegal encroachment by a particular community, appeasing one religious community for vote banks, and remaining silent as border infiltration eats away at national integrity—all just to stay in power," Sarma said.

He concluded by asserting that Assam will continue to fight to “preserve its heritage, its dignity, and its people—with courage and constitutional clarity.”