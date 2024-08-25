Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched a scathing attack on the Congress party over their alliance with organizations he described as pro-Pakistan. The sharp rebuke came in response to the Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) manifesto, which Sarma argues reflects a troubling trend within the Congress party.

"I never anticipated that the Congress would stoop so low as to jeopardize the unity and integrity of our nation," Sarma remarked, alluding to the alleged connections between Congress and international figures like George Soros. "These ties are no longer a secret. The fact that the Congress is now aligning with a pro-Pakistan organization is deeply disturbing. They risk undermining the sacrifices of our armed forces."

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Sarma further added, "When a principal opposition party begins to join hands with forces that are fundamentally anti-India, the very fabric of our democracy is at stake. Whether in power or opposition, it is imperative that we all stand united in our commitment to the nation's integrity and our armed forces," he concluded.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched an attack on Congress party on Friday, August 23 over its alliance with the National Conference (NC) in the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir elections. The BJP aimed to corner the Congress by highlighting the NC's manifesto, which includes promises such as reservations and the reinstatement of Articles 370 and 35A—provisions that were previously abrogated by the BJP-led central government.

The narrative took shape following a strategic meeting of the BJP's core Kashmir group, which convened at the residence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday.