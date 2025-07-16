Diphu gets Rajdhani Express stop, boosting connectivity in Assam’s hill districts

In a major step toward enhancing rail connectivity in Assam’s hill districts, the Dibrugarh Town–New Delhi Rajdhani Express (Train No. 12423/12424) will now halt at Diphu Railway Station in the Lumding Division of Northeast Frontier Railway, starting July 17.

The new stoppage comes following sustained efforts by Lok Sabha MP Amarsing Tisso, who had formally requested the inclusion in response to long-standing demands from local residents for better rail access. The move is seen as a significant development for Karbi Anglong and neighbouring regions, providing direct rail access to the national capital via one of India’s fastest and most prestigious trains.



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To mark the occasion, the Divisional Railway Manager of the Lumding Division has invited MP Amarsing Tisso to flag off the first Rajdhani Express service to include Diphu. The ceremony will take place at Diphu Railway Station at 11:00 PM on July 17. The DOWN Rajdhani Express (Train No. 12423) will make its inaugural halt at Diphu at 23:21 hrs the same night, while the UP Rajdhani Express (Train No. 12424) will stop at the station at 02:24 hrs on July 18. Both trains will have a scheduled halt of two minutes.

The Dibrugarh Town–New Delhi Rajdhani Express, which covers approximately 2,421 km in just over 37 hours, is a daily service renowned for its speed, comfort, and onboard amenities. With Diphu now on its route, passengers from Karbi Anglong and adjoining areas will be able to directly board the Rajdhani Express without travelling to distant stations.

MP Amarsing Tisso welcomed the move, calling it a “historic step for the people of Assam’s hills,” and reaffirmed his commitment to further improving infrastructure and connectivity in the region.