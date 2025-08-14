Diphu–Hamren road at Kheroni Charali turns death trap, residents slam KAAC, PWD inaction

The Diphu–Hamren main road at Kheroni Charali, barely three kilometres from the Assistant Executive Engineer (PWD) Kheroni Sub-Division office in West Karbi Anglong, has deteriorated into a dangerous, near-impassable stretch, disrupting the daily lives of residents, students, farmers, petty traders, and government employees.

This vital link is the only major route connecting Donkamokam—the home of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) Chief Executive Member Tuliram Ronghang—and Hamren, the district headquarters, to the rest of West Karbi Anglong.

The road, which forms the boundary between the Amreng and Kapili MAC constituencies represented by Pawan Kumar (Kapili MAC) and Executive Member Rina Terangpi (Amreng MAC), has long suffered from neglect. Residents say the crumbling surface, riddled with potholes and uneven patches, has been in disrepair for months, yet neither the Public Works Department nor elected representatives have acted to address the issue.



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The hazardous nature of the road was starkly underscored recently when an oil tanker overturned at the spot, causing traffic chaos and further damaging the surface. For commuters, the road’s poor condition means a daily ordeal—students are delayed in reaching schools, farmers struggle to transport produce, traders face rising costs and losses, and government staff battle delays in reaching workplaces. The danger intensifies during rains, when the road turns slippery and waterlogged, increasing the risk of accidents.

Local frustration is mounting. “The condition of this road is a daily nightmare for us,” said a trader who depends on the route for transporting goods. “Students and farmers are struggling, and yet no one seems to care. The officials and representatives are sleeping while we suffer.”

Given its strategic importance and proximity to the PWD office, residents argue that the lack of repairs reflects indifference and poor governance. They are demanding immediate intervention from the KAAC, PWD, and their elected representatives, insisting that the stretch be prioritized for urgent repairs to restore safe and reliable connectivity in the district.