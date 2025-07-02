Diphu hosts high-level meeting on ration card distribution, NFSA expansion

A high-level meeting was held on Tuesday evening at the Arboretum Centre, Diphu, to review and strategise the constituency-wise distribution of Ration Cards and the inclusion of new beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) and Public Distribution System (PDS) in Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong districts.

The meeting was chaired by Tuliram Ronghang, Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), and was attended by a host of dignitaries, including Amarsing Tisso (MP), Darsing Ronghang (MLA, Howraghat), Bidya Sing Engleng (MLA, Diphu), Executive Members of KAAC, MACs, departmental chairpersons, and senior officials from the Food and Civil Supplies Department.

In a major announcement, CEM Ronghang confirmed the inclusion of 8,000 new NFSA beneficiaries—4,000 each in Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong. Additionally, 2,000 ration slots have been specially reserved for ex-servicemen and persons with disabilities, reaffirming the council’s commitment to inclusive welfare.



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To ensure better local oversight and accountability, the meeting resolved to constitute NFSA Committees in each MAC constituency, with the MAC as Chairman, and the LAMPS Chairman and Secretary as members. A District NFSA Committee will also be formed, headed by the CEM and comprising MPs, MLAs, DCs, and the District Food & Civil Supplies Officer (DF&CSO).

CEM Ronghang instructed the Food and Civil Supplies Department to expedite ration card issuance and ensure the timely delivery of essential items, including rice, dal, sugar, and salt to all eligible families.

The meeting concluded with a unanimous commitment to reinforce transparency, accountability, and inclusiveness in the delivery of food security initiatives across the region.