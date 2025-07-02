Eviction drive planned along Assam-Nagaland border to clear encroachments on NH-39

The Assam government is set to launch a fresh eviction drive along the Assam-Nagaland border, targeting encroachments in the Bokajan-Lahorijan stretch of National Highway 39 (NH-39) under the Bokajan Revenue Circle in Karbi Anglong district.

The move comes amid reports of numerous encroachers setting up camps along the highway connecting Dimapur to Golaghat.

This marks the second major eviction operation in the area, following a previous drive conducted at Dudu Colony. The administration has signalled a no-compromise approach to illegal settlement and criminal activity.

Deputy Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly, Dr. Numal Momin, who recently visited the site, made the government’s stance clear: “Not a single inch of land will be given to doubtful outsiders. The houses of drug peddlers will be demolished immediately.”

Dr. Momin’s remarks echo the state’s larger anti-encroachment policy under Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, which has resulted in at least one eviction drive being conducted in every district of Assam. The initiative aims to deter unauthorised occupation of government and public land.



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In addition to addressing illegal encroachment, Dr. Momin highlighted the severe waterlogging issues near the Assam-Nagaland border, which have damaged key roads. He directed the Chief Engineer of Assam and officials from the Bokajan and Barpathar divisions to begin repair and drainage work immediately.

He further assured that all encroached areas along All Lahorijan NH-39 and other government properties would be cleared in the coming days.

Dr. Momin was joined during the visit by nominated MAC Mukut Mahanta, Kakumoni Saikia (SDO-Civil, Bokajan), and law enforcement officials who assessed the situation on the ground.

The upcoming eviction drive is expected to reinforce the government’s message against unlawful land occupation and bolster infrastructure development along this sensitive inter-state stretch.