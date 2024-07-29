In a commendation ceremony, Lt Gen PC Nair, PVSM, AVSM, YSM, PhD, Director General of Assam Rifles, lauded the officers and personnel of the force for their unwavering dedication to ensuring a secure environment in the North East, emphasizing the importance of their role in the nation's development.



Highlighting their steadfast resolve, Lt Gen Nair underscored the critical contributions of Assam Rifles in safeguarding national borders in both the North East and Jammu & Kashmir, addressing complex security challenges with professionalism and determination.

Lt Gen Nair praised the exceptional leadership and selfless devotion exhibited by the troops in upholding the nation's sovereignty and integrity. He acknowledged the tireless efforts of the force in Manipur, despite facing misleading propaganda from various groups with vested interests. He commended the officers and men for their relentless and resolute efforts in not only curbing violence professionally but also maintaining the state's integrity.

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In his address, Lt Gen Nair emphasized the force's commitment to the welfare of veterans and their dependents, noting the significance of instituting Veterans Day on 23 March each year to honor the valor and sacrifices of the veterans. He paid homage to the bravehearts of the force and expressed deep appreciation for the zeal and enthusiasm of all ranks in achieving greater success and glory.

Furthermore, Lt Gen Nair extended his best wishes to Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera, AVSM, SM, expressing confidence that the force would greatly benefit from Gen Lakhera's extensive experience in the North East.

As Lt Gen PC Nair prepares to retire on 31 July 2024, he concludes an illustrious military career spanning 38 years and seven months, having served as the Director General of Assam Rifles for the past three years.