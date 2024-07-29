The Supreme Court declined to entertain a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) challenging the government's decision to cancel the UGC-NET examination due to an alleged question paper leak. The decision was made by a bench comprising Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, along with Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra.

Chief Justice Chandrachud emphasized that the dismissal of the PIL does not reflect a judgment on its merits, pointing out that it was filed by a lawyer rather than the directly affected students. "Why are you (lawyer) coming? Let the students come here themselves," he remarked, underscoring the need for grievances to be presented by those directly impacted.

Also read: Delhi University, JNU admissions to start 2nd admission phase in next 3 days

Advocate Ujjawal Gaur, who filed the PIL, was advised by the bench to direct his attention to other legal matters, leaving such issues to be addressed by the aggrieved students. The petition contested the Union Education Ministry and the National Testing Agency's decision to annul the UGC-NET examination, which was reportedly canceled due to concerns over the integrity of the test following allegations of a question paper leak.