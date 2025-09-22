“Disrespect Zubeen Garg and face arrest”: Himanta issues stark warning amid mourning chaos

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday delivered a firm warning to those misusing the name of late singer Zubeen Garg, stating that any disrespect, violence, or unlawful activity will be met with immediate legal action.

“If anyone disrespects Zubeen Garg tonight, they will be arrested immediately. Those who have suddenly claimed to be his fans in the past two days and indulged in violence will face strict action. Their behavior prevented genuine well-wishers from paying their last respects,” Sarma said, condemning the overnight chaos at Sarusajai Stadium.

Police have already collected video evidence of individuals involved in fights and unruly conduct, with strict action set to follow. “Offensive remarks against one of Assam’s most beloved artists go against our cultural ethos of compassion and unity. Zubeen would have been deeply hurt to see this negativity,” the Chief Minister added.



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Sarma also ordered all shops and businesses to reopen from 2 PM tomorrow, warning that attempts to forcibly keep them closed will invite legal consequences. “Zubeen belonged to the public, not to unruly elements. Overnight fandom turning into chaos is unacceptable,” he said.

The Chief Minister condemned attacks on Zubeen’s family and team, including a targeted pharmacy on Zoo Road and social media harassment of his wife Garima Saikia Garg and manager Siddharth Sharma. Citizens with evidence were urged to submit it to the CID for verified action.

On the probe into Zubeen’s death, Sarma confirmed that Assam Police will coordinate with Singapore authorities, sending a letter rogatory through Gauhati Court while working alongside Singapore police to collect all relevant evidence.

Sarma’s uncompromising stance marks a decisive effort to restore order and protect the dignity of Assam’s cultural icon during a period of intense public mourning.