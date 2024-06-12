The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam, made a significant arrest on Wednesday, apprehending Saumyabrata Bhattacharjee, a Senior District Administrative Assistant at the office of the District Commissioner, Cachar, Silchar, on charges of bribery.

The arrest stemmed from a complaint lodged with the Directorate, alleging that Bhattacharjee had solicited a bribe of Rs. 2,000 from the complainant concerning a land-related issue. Upon refusal to comply with the demand, the complainant sought legal recourse from the Directorate.

Taking swift action, a team from the Directorate set up a trap at the office of the District Commissioner, Cachar, Silchar. Bhattacharjee was caught red-handed accepting the bribe from the complainant. The tainted money was seized from his possession in the presence of impartial witnesses.

A case has been filed at the ACB Police Station on June 12, 2024, under ACB PS Case No. 47/2024, invoking Section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. With substantial evidence against Bhattacharjee, he has been taken into custody, and legal proceedings are underway.

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption reiterated its unwavering commitment to combatting corruption and urged the public to promptly report any instances of malpractice or bribery they encounter.



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