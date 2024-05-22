Assam Police has uncovered an illicit cycle of dog trafficking has surfaced once again in the state. Authorities have intensified their efforts to crack down on this illegal activity, with recent operations revealing alarming details.

Last night, Ashray, an animal service organization, intercepted a shipment of 14 street dogs in Silchar’s Ramnagar area, acting on a tip-off from confidential sources. The dogs were being transported in a vehicle with the registration number 10 E 2913, allegedly destined for local consumption.

During the operation, three individuals were arrested at a cooking restaurant in Ramnagar. This incident follows a similar pattern observed in Karimganj in recent days, where three dogs were rescued from cattle smugglers, leading to arrests.

The three suspects apprehended in Silchar have been identified as Rezul Hussain Borbhuiya, Abdul Salam Majumdar, and Anwar Hussain Borbhuiya, all residents of Algapur in Hailakandi. The police are continuing their investigation to bust the broader network involved in this illegal trade.

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