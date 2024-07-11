Minister of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER) and Communications Jyotiraditya M. Scindia will be on a two-day visit to Meghalaya and Assam starting Friday, officials said.

During his visit, the minister will chair a review meeting at the NEC Secretariat here, bringing together officials from MDoNER, NEC, and state governments to assess the progress of various regional projects and initiatives. This will be his inaugural visit to the Northeast region since assuming office as the DoNER Minister.

A significant aspect of the visit will be a presentation on NEC Vision 2047 and the launch of the NERACE app, as highlighted by a senior official.



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The NERACE is a unified digital platform connecting farmers to the global market, enabling direct transactions and price negotiation. The app features a multilingual helpline (English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Nepali, Khasi, Mizo, and Manipuri) and integrates farmers and sellers, enhancing agricultural connectivity in North East India. By bridging the gap between farmers and buyers, NERACE empowers farmers to reach a wider audience, improve their income, and access new opportunities

On July 13, 2024, Scindia will visit the NEDFi House in Guwahati, Assam, to meet with officials and discuss ways to promote entrepreneurship and startups in the region further.

The visit of Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to Meghalaya and Assam underscores the priority given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi government to the development of the North East Region. The focus on infrastructure, connectivity, healthcare, education, startups, entrepreneurship, and tourism development aligns with the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’ and ‘Viksit Purvottar’.

Ahead of his visit, Jyotiraditya Scindia shared his excitement with the people of Meghalaya and Assam:

“I am delighted to visit the beautiful states- Meghalaya & Assam and witness the progress of our development projects. Our vision is to create a vibrant and prosperous North East, and contribute to the nation’s mission to build a Viksit Bharat."