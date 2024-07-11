A vigilance team has recovered Rs 22 lakh as part of an ongoing investigation into a scam involving the State Bank of Sikkim.

The case involves the fraudulent deposit of six Demand Drafts, totalling approximately Rs. 30 lakhs, into personal accounts instead of the intended government account. These drafts, issued by the State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, and State Bank of Sikkim, were meant for the Accounts Officer of the Pension Department, Government of Sikkim, as refunds for overpayment of pensions to deceased pensioners.

The investigation revealed a complex scheme where the accused officials allegedly deposited these drafts into their personal accounts and withdrew the funds within days. In a startling twist, one of the drafts was deposited in March 2024 into the account of a female customer who had passed away in January 2017. This deceased customer was reportedly the mother of an SBS official, and her account remained active despite her death.

The Vigilance Police initiated the investigation following a complaint from the Pension Department. During the operation, authorities seized incriminating documents including bank passbooks, passports, and fixed deposit receipts worth several lakhs of rupees.



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A vigilance case (RC-07/2024) has been registered under sections 120B, 409, 464, 465, 468, 471, and 420 of the IPC and section 13(1) read with 13(2) of the PC Act, 1988 (amended in 2018) following a complaint by the Additional Director (Accounts), Pension, Finance Department, Gangtok.

The investigation concerns allegations of conspiracy, misappropriation, record fabrication, and cheating by officials of the State Bank of Sikkim.

Searches were conducted at seven locations to recover incriminating documents and the misappropriated amount.

Following a detailed analysis of the collected and seized documents and sustained interrogation of the accused, Rs. 22 lakhs of the misappropriated amount was recovered on 11th July 2024.

The investigation is ongoing.