The Margherita Co-District is currently grappling with the widespread impact of a gambling game known locally as "Double Guti." This game has proliferated across several areas, including Bargolai, Hamukjaan, Ledo, and the Tea garden regions, ensnaring men, women, and particularly the younger generation in its grip. Many have fallen prey to the game's lure of quick monetary gain, leading to extensive financial losses and severe domestic strife.

The addiction to Double Guti has wreaked havoc on households, with individuals investing money meant for essential home expenses, only to face financial devastation and escalating domestic conflicts. The game has created a cycle of anxiety and unrest, particularly impacting families who are unable to extricate their loved ones from this addictive path.

Young educated individuals from within the Margherita region are not immune to this crisis. Many have been drawn to the game, hoping to achieve financial success swiftly but instead finding themselves trapped in a cycle of financial ruin. This trend of gambling addiction has highlighted vulnerabilities within the community, particularly among those seeking economic opportunities.



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Pranjal Baraik, Joint Publicity Secretary of the Assam Tea Tribes Students Association (ATTSA), expressed concern about the issue, stating, "it is very unfortunate that locally called as Double Guti a popular gambling game have ruined many youths of Margherita Co-District area where Tea garden workers fell prey of Double Gutti gambling game where they lose their hard earn money." His comments underscore the dire impact on the region's youth and workers.

The ATTSA has urged local authorities, including the Margherita Police, the MLA, and other district officials, to take decisive action against those operating illegal Double Guti gambling activities. The association has warned of potential protests if effective measures are not implemented soon, highlighting the urgency of addressing this growing concern.

Despite awareness of the problem, enforcement remains a challenge, as local leadership and law enforcement agencies are called upon to intensify efforts to mitigate the detrimental effects of this gambling epidemic. The Margherita community is at a critical juncture, requiring immediate action to curb the ongoing financial and social fallout.