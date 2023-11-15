In a shocking incident in Guwahati, a school student was apprehended while attempting to smuggle drugs through a local post office.

The student was caught red-handed during the act, highlighting a concerning trend of drug trafficking via courier services.

Notably this time, the postal official of the Noonmati branch in Guwahati busted a new modus operandi of smuggling drugs via postal courier.

The incident came to light when the postmaster got suspicious of a particular courier delivery to Delhi and upon checking it was found out that the accused was trying to smuggle contraband items en route to Delhi.



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Speaking to the media, Post Master Suren Talukdar said, "As I have the right to open any suspicious item and having doubt on it I opened, we found liquid bottles and when I asked my staff to check, even he was unable to identify the said item."

Further, the Post Master instructed his staff to alert him of the courier boy the next time such parcels came and eventually the accused was caught and later handed over to the police.

As per the postmaster, around 7-8 kgs of suspected contraband items were seized, however, unaware of how many such consignments have already reached the destination.

The accused juvenile who is a 16-year-old student is a resident of Mizoram and resides in rented accommodation in the Noonmati area and is allegedly a student of a city-based school.

Police have registered a case in connection with the incident and started an investigation.