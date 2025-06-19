In a major crackdown on cross-border narcotics trafficking, heroin and methamphetamine tablets valued at over Rs 30 crore were seized in three separate operations in Assam and Tripura, officials said on Thursday.

According to Customs officials, one person was arrested in Tripura while two suspects managed to escape.

In Silchar, Assam, acting on a tip-off, Customs officers supported by the BSF intercepted an abandoned car at Panibhora, located along the Mizoram-Silchar road. The vehicle was found to contain 885.56 grams of heroin and 15 kg of methamphetamine tablets, worth over ₹22 crore.



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In Teliamura, Tripura, Customs officials along with the Assam Rifles nabbed a suspect on a two-wheeler carrying 4 kg of methamphetamine, valued at over ₹4 crore.

In a third operation at Singerbil, a similar two-wheeler pursuit led to the recovery of 4 kg of meth tablets, although two riders escaped during the chase.

Officials said the seized narcotics were intended for high-value illicit trade. Methamphetamine, also known as “Yaba” in the region, is a potent and addictive stimulant posing a serious public health risk.