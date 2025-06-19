A group of prominent poets, writers, and intellectuals from Tripura have strongly condemned the recent attack on Kabiguru Rabindranath Tagore’s ancestral home in Shahjadpur, Bangladesh.

In a passionate letter addressed to Md. Yunus, Chief Advisor of the Bangladesh government, the signatories demanded immediate and strict action against those responsible for the act of vandalism.

Signed by noted cultural figures including Prof. Mihir Deb, poets Ratul Dev Barman and Swapan Nandi, painter Bibhu Bhattacharya, and dramatist Mujahid Rahman, the letter expressed deep anguish over the desecration of Kacharibari, a historic site that holds immense emotional and cultural value for both India and Bangladesh.

“Rabindranath Tagore is not just a literary figure—he is a timeless symbol of humanism and universal thought. An attack on his legacy is an attack on humanity itself,” the memorandum stated.



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The letter called Tagore a guiding light who transcends borders, religions, and linguistic divides, reminding that both India and Bangladesh celebrate his legacy through their national anthems. The writers underscored that any insult to Tagore’s memory is inexcusable and must be met with firm justice.

“To oppose Rabindranath is to oppose humanity. He stood against radical nationalism and fundamentalism, and his philosophy remains more relevant than ever,” the letter read.

Condemning the vandalism at Kacharibari as a shameful and despicable act, the signatories demanded a fair investigation and exemplary punishment for the perpetrators. They emphasised that the destruction of such a vital heritage site is a crime against cultural memory and the shared legacy of Bengal.

The appeal ends with a powerful call for unity, urging that no space should be given to ideologies that oppose Tagore’s inclusive values, whether in Bangladesh or anywhere else in the world.