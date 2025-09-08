Drugs worth Rs 3.4 crore seized in Assam, two arrested

Assam police seized drugs worth Rs 3.4 crore in two separate operations and arrested two persons, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday night.

In the first operation, acting on a tip-off, police recovered 355 grams of heroin from the Chachal area in Guwahati and arrested one person. The contraband is valued at around Rs 1.8 crore, Sarma said in a post on X.

In a separate incident, police conducted a raid in the Tolengram area of Cachar district and seized 300 grams of heroin. One person was arrested, and the seized drugs were valued at Rs 1.6 crore, he added.

“No fun weekend for peddlers, their party ruined twice... High dreams, gone in a flash. @assampolice crushes the trade with the mission #AssamAgainstDrugs,” the chief minister posted.

The Assam government has intensified its crackdown on narcotics under the Assam Against Drugs campaign, with police and other enforcement agencies conducting regular operations across the state.



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