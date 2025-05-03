Kamrup Metro district will observe dry days from May 5 to 7 in view of the second phase of the panchayat elections in Assam, and again on May 11 during the counting of votes.



The order, issued by the Kamrup Metro District Commissioner on May 2, specifies that the dry day restrictions will come into effect from 4:30 PM on May 5 and will remain enforced until 4:30 PM on May 7.



As per the directive, all liquor establishments—including wholesale bonded warehouses, IMFL retail "OFF" and "ON" shops, club "ON" premises, hotel "ON" bars, microbreweries, composite liquor shops, and country spirit outlets—will be required to shut down during this period.



The order further warns that any violation of these restrictions will invite legal action under existing laws.





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