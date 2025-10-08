DSP Sandipan Garg arrested after interrogation in Zubeen Garg death probe, total 5 arrested

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sandipan Garg has been arrested following his questioning by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in connection with the death of renowned singer Zubeen Garg.

The arrest occurred minutes after Sandipan came to the CID office for questioning. Further, he will be produced in the CJM Court later today.

Garg, who is the cousin of the late singer, was present aboard the yacht in Singapore during the incident.

He was among the individuals questioned by the SIT earlier this week. According to a post on his official Facebook page, Garg stated, “I’ve fully cooperated with the SIT,” following the marathon interrogation.

The investigation into Zubeen Garg's death has seen multiple developments in recent days.



Also Read: “20 Days… Am I Really Alive?”: Garima Saikia Garg shares emotional post amidst Zubeen’s death probe

On October 1, the SIT arrested two key individuals: Siddharth Sharma, the singer's manager, and Shyamkanu Mahanta, the festival organiser who had arranged the Singapore event. Both have been charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Additionally, musician Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and singer Amritprabha Mahanta were arrested and remanded to 14-day police custody.

The SIT's investigation is ongoing, with authorities examining various aspects of the case, including potential foul play. The public awaits further updates as the probe continues to unfold.