Duliajan sets the pace: Govt schemes fuel record-breaking growth, says Assam CM

Duliajan Legislative Assembly Constituency (LAC) has seen remarkable progress in key sectors, driven by a slew of initiatives under both Central and State Government schemes.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that the effective implementation of flagship programmes has significantly improved the quality of life for people in the region.

According to official data, the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Gramin has achieved 96.6% house construction completion for 2023-24. Under MGNREGA, 77.33% of planned works from 2022-23 to 2025-26 have already been completed.

Implementation of schemes under the Fifteenth Finance Commission stands at 85%, while Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan has completed 88.43% of training for women entrepreneurs. Under Amrit Sarovar, 94% of planned economic activities have been initiated. Additionally, 100% card distribution has been achieved under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana.

Under the Jal Jeevan Mission, 82.2% of households in Duliajan now have tap water connections, with full coverage in schools and Anganwadi centres. Tap connectivity in tea garden areas has reached 80.13%.

Other notable milestones include:

100% implementation of infrastructure under Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, including 60% completion of science laboratories.



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68% coverage under the Pradhan Mantri Poshan – Midday Meal scheme.

Full fund disbursal to Class 11 and undergraduate students under the Mukhyamantri Nijut Moina Scheme.

Paddy procurement has exceeded expectations, hitting 110.85% in the first phase of the 2024-25 Kharif Marketing Season.

Digital Crop Survey (Rabi) recorded 100% completion as of March 11, 2025.

The Mukhyamantri Atmanirbhar Asom Abhiyan 1.0 has extended financial support to 227 beneficiaries, while under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, 96.83% of farmers have registered, and 94.61% received the 19th instalment of benefits.

CM Sarma remarked that these indicators reflect a strong administrative focus on grassroots empowerment and sustainable development, turning Duliajan into a model constituency in Assam’s growth story.