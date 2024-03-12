Earthquake of magnitude 4.7 strikes Assam, tremors felt in Bhutan, Bangladesh
An earthquake of magnitude of 4.7 struck Assam on March 12 with tremors felt across the neighbouring countries including Bangladesh and Bhutan.
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An earthquake of magnitude of 4.7 struck Assam on March 12 with tremors felt across the neighbouring countries including Bangladesh and Bhutan.
As per preliminary reports, the earthquake struck at 2.27 pm, some 10 km from Meghalaya.
It is a developing story. Final data awaited
Also read: Himanta Biswa Sarma ready to resign if single new people enter Assam under CAA
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