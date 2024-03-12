An earthquake of magnitude of 4.7 struck Assam on March 12 with tremors felt across the neighbouring countries including Bangladesh and Bhutan.

As per preliminary reports, the earthquake struck at 2.27 pm, some 10 km from Meghalaya.

It is a developing story. Final data awaited

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