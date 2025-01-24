An earthquake measuring 4.8 on the Richter scale struck Myanmar, with tremors being felt across various parts of Assam.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 106 kilometres, with its epicentre located at latitude 24.68° N and longitude 94.87° E.

The seismic event was recorded at 00:53:35 IST.

Residents in Assam reported mild shaking, prompting some to step outside their homes in concern.



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Local authorities have confirmed that no casualties or significant damage to property have been reported so far.

Assam, situated in a seismically active zone, frequently experiences tremors due to tectonic movements in the region.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) has been monitoring the situation and has assured citizens of prompt assistance if required.

Residents are advised to follow safety protocols during such events, including staying away from weak structures, securing heavy objects, and keeping emergency kits ready.

More updates will follow as authorities continue to assess the situation.