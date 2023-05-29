An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 struck Assam’s Dhekiajuli at 8.03 am on May 29.



The tremors were felt across the neighbouring countries of Bangladesh, Bhutan and China.



Panic stricken residents rushed out of their homes as the tremors were felt several kilometers from the epicentre.

It needs mention here, a mild earthquake measuring 4.5 on Richter scale struck Meghalaya on May 28. No reports of any damages or casualties were reported.

It is a developing story. More details awaited.

Also read : 7 students of Assam Engineering College die in a major road mishap in Guwahati