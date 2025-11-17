EC orders Special Revision of Assam’s electoral rolls ahead of 2026 Assembly polls

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on November 17 directed a ‘Special Revision’ of electoral rolls in Assam, marking a key preparatory step ahead of the state’s assembly elections scheduled for next year.

In its communication to the Chief Electoral Officer of Assam, the poll authority stated that January 1, 2026, will serve as the qualifying date for the revision exercise. Officials said the Special Revision falls between the annual special summary revision and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), underscoring the Commission’s push to ensure updated and error-free voter lists before the polls.



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Last month, the ECI announced SIR for Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Puducherry, and the Union Territories of Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep. Among these, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala and West Bengal are also due for state elections in 2026.

The Commission is expected to issue a separate notification regarding Assam’s SIR.