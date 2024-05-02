Following a recent directive from the Supreme Court of India issued on April 26, 2024, in response to Writ Petition (Civil) No. 434 of 2023, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has implemented a revamped protocol concerning the management and safeguarding of Symbol Loading Units (SLUs).

The primary objective behind this initiative is to fortify the integrity and security of the electoral process within the nation.

In accordance with the Supreme Court's ruling, it is now incumbent upon all Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) nationwide to establish the necessary infrastructure and arrangements for the effective enforcement of these updated protocols.

Effective from May 1, 2024, the revised guidelines will govern all instances of symbol loading procedures carried out within Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) systems.

This development represents a significant stride towards fostering transparency and dependability in electoral practices. It aligns with the fundamental principles of fairness and democracy upheld by the Indian judiciary.

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