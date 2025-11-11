“Educated individuals” drawn into terror: Assam BJP says Pakistan-backed networks run deep, promises decisive action

Assam BJP President Dilip Saikia has strongly condemned the car bomb blast near Delhi’s Red Fort on Monday, terming it a “sheer act of cowardice and barbarity.” Twelve people were killed and several others critically injured in the explosion that shook the national capital.

Expressing deep condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the recovery of the injured, Saikia said that anti-India terror organisations, frustrated by the nation’s growing strength, were trying to destabilise the country. “The horrific blast in Delhi is yet another example of their desperation,” he said.

The vehicle used in the attack, a car bearing registration number HR 26 CE 7674, has been traced to Dr. Omar Nabi of Al-Falah Medical College, Faridabad, who is suspected to have links with terrorist networks. Following the blast, Union Home Minister Amit Shah convened an emergency meeting with the NSG, IB, NIA, and Delhi Police officials, directing a swift and thorough investigation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also assured that the culprits will not be spared.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP’s state headquarters in Guwahati, Saikia reaffirmed the BJP government’s “zero tolerance” policy against terrorism. He revealed that eight individuals—identified as members of the Muslim community, including four medical professionals—had been arrested from Gujarat, Haryana, and Hyderabad in the last three days for alleged terror links.



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“The fact that some educated individuals are being drawn into terrorism shows how deep Pakistan-backed networks run. The BJP government will crush such elements with an iron hand,” Saikia asserted.

He took aim at the Congress party, accusing it of “appeasement politics” and citing Telangana Chief Minister Revan Reddy’s remark—“Congress means Muslims, and Muslims mean Congress”—as proof of the party’s communal mindset. Saikia also condemned the Karnataka Congress government for allegedly offering VIP-like facilities to a jailed terrorist, calling it an example of the party’s “soft stance towards terror.”

Saikia further criticized Assam Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi over a social media post following the blast and questioned what action APCC President Gaurav Gogoi would take. He also urged the Assam Chief Minister to identify and act against anyone in the state who attempts to glorify terrorism online.

The press conference was attended by BJP state general secretaries Rituporna Barua, Diplu Ranjan Sarma, Anup Barman, and media convenor Rupam Goswami.