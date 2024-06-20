Amid increasing water levels in Assam's Longai and Kushiyara rivers due to incessant rainfall, the Karimganj district administration has extended the holidays for all educational institutions, both government and private, until June 22.

However, any pre-scheduled examinations will proceed as planned despite the closures.

This decision, aimed at ensuring the safety and security of students, comes after many schools were submerged by rainwater.

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The extension follows an earlier holiday declaration dated June 18. The current order, effective from June 19 to June 22, mandates the closure of educational institutions under the jurisdiction of Karimganj district.

This action is in accordance with Section 30(2)(v) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, which empowers authorities to take necessary measures during disaster situations to protect the public.

The district administration has issued this notification as a precautionary measure, reflecting their commitment to the safety and well-being of the students and the community amid the adverse weather conditions.

Parents and students are advised to stay informed about further updates from the district administration regarding the reopening of schools and any changes to examination schedules.