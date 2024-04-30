Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, during his campaign at Rangjuli in Goalpara, rallied support for BJP candidate Bijuli Kalita Medhi from Guwahati constituency.

In his critique of the Congress party's election campaign, Sarma accused them of engaging in symbolic politics, focusing on trivial items like thread, blankets, lungis, and dhotis. In contrast, he emphasized the BJP's commitment to empowering women and creating prosperity, aiming to uplift women alongside achieving financial success.

Turning his attention to the Dhubri Lok Sabha constituency and its three Gogoi candidates, Sarma confidently stated that the BJP has six Gogois, implying a greater collective strength that will be evident in the election results.

Sarma also touched upon the issue of bringing Paresh Baruah, chief of ULFA (Independent) into the mainstream and fostering dialogue with him, indicating efforts towards peacebuilding and reconciliation.

During the campaign event, Sarma delivered positive news to the youth of Assam, announcing the creation of an additional 50,000 government jobs on top of the previously promised 1 lakh government jobs.

Furthermore, Sarma pledged to provide financial prosperity, Orunodoi scheme to every woman possessing a ration card after the elections. He encouraged the women present, emphasizing the significance of their role and promising them rewards like coconut laddoos and pitha upon achieving this prosperity.

The Chief Minister's presence drew a fervent response from the crowd, particularly from the hundreds of women who eagerly crossed barricades to catch a glimpse of Himanta Biswa Sarma up close, underscoring his popularity and connection with the people.

Upon his arrival in Rangjuli, the Chief Minister energetically joined in dancing to the popular tune "Modi Sarkar Once Again," exhibiting his enthusiasm alongside the women present at the gathering.

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