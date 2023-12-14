Elvis Ali Hazarika, a distinguished swimmer from Assam, has etched his name in the annals of history by becoming the first Assamese to complete a solo swim from Elephanta Island Jetty to the Gateway of India in Mumbai.

This remarkable achievement was reported on December 13th, 2023, highlighting the swimmer's extraordinary feat amidst the challenges posed by the Arabian Sea.

During his solo swim, Hazarika encountered numerous obstacles, including navigating through waters inhabited by large fish and an array of jellyfish.

Despite these difficulties, he persevered and completed the swim, fulfilling a long-held dream and bringing pride to the people of Assam. His accomplishment is a testament to his hard work and determination in the face of adversity.



Also Read: Assam: Multi-Stakeholders’ Consultation Conclave held to tackle Waste in Eco-sensitive zones of the Greater Manas Area

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal acknowledged Hazarika's exceptional effort and extended his best wishes to the swimmer.

In a message shared on social media, Sonowal praised Hazarika for setting new milestones of endurance and hard work, encouraging him to continue breaking records and bringing glory to the nation.

Elvis Ali Hazarika's journey in aquatic sports is marked by a series of significant achievements, including crossing the English Channel and the Catalina Channel, showcasing his dedication and passion for swimming.

His story serves as an inspiration to many, proving that with unwavering commitment, even the most daunting waters can be conquered.