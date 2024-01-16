Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on January 16 announced the names of the recipients of Assam's Highest Civilian Awards for the year 2023.

Addressing a press conference in Guwahati, CM Sarma announced that ace swimmer Elvis Hazarika and athlete Hima Das will be receiving the Assam Saurav Award for their immense contribution in the field of sports.

The Assam Saurav award carries a citation along with a medal and a monetary sum of Rs 4 lakh.

The recipients of Assam's Highest Civilian Award for 2023 will be conferred their respective awards during a formal award ceremony that will be held on February 10 and will be given away by Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Also read: Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi to receive Assam Baibhav Award 2023