In the heart of Vrindavan, Divya Maheshwar Guragai, a beacon of wisdom and empowerment, shares her remarkable journey on the occasion of International Women's Day. Hailing from Tinsukia in Assam, her narrative highlights a tale of resilience, determination and devotion that transcends traditional boundaries and stereotypes.

Speaking to India Today NE, Divya Maheshwar Guragai talks of of hope and inspiration, illuminating the path towards a more equitable and enlightened society.

Raised in a family deeply rooted in spiritual tradition, Divya's upbringing was steeped in the teachings of the sacred Shrimad Bhagavad Gita. "It was my mother's fervent wish that one of her daughters would delve into the profound teachings of Shrimad Bhagavad Gita," Divya reminisces reflecting on her early years. "Little did I know that this divine calling would shape the course of my life."

With the blessings of her family and the guidance of her father, a revered priest, Divya embarked on a journey of spiritual exploration at a tender age. "After completing my matriculation, I felt a profound calling to immerse myself in the teachings and preachings of the Bhagavad Gita," she shares. "It was a decision driven not by societal expectations but by an inner conviction to follow my heart."

In a society marked by evolving norms and shifting paradigms, Divya speaks of the intrinsic harmony between masculine and feminine energies.

"In ancient times, there was never a competition between male and female," she asserts, echoing the wisdom of the ages. "Both genders have their unique roles to play, complementing each other existing in the world."

Undeterred by societal norms and challenges, Divya embarked on her mission to spread the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita, transcending gender barriers with resolve. "I faced numerous challenges along the way, but the support of my family and the divine guidance of Lord Shiva sustained me," she affirms.

As the world celebrates International Women's Day amidst the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivaratri, Divya speaks of the pivotal role of women in nurturing a harmonious society. "Women possess a unique blend of emotions, love, and care, which are essential for the well-being of humanity," she emphasizes. "With knowledge and empowerment, women can truly become catalysts for positive change."

In a message resonating with timeless wisdom, Divya emphasizes the importance of purity of thought and intention in spiritual endeavors. "When we approach our prayers and dedications with pure thoughts, the divine blessings flow abundantly," she says. "Gender distinctions fade away in the light of universal love and compassion."

As Divya Maheshwar Guragai continues her noble mission to empower women through spiritual leadership, her journey stands as a proof to the indomitable spirit of womanhood. In her words and actions, she embodies the essence of empowerment, inspiring countless souls to embrace their true potential and lead lives of purpose and fulfillment.