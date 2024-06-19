Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has made significant decisions to enhance grassroots governance, stream stream GST consultations and promote youth sports. These announcements came following a Cabinet meeting held today, where several important measures were discussed and approved.

Sarma, in a statement, highlighted the Assam Cabinet's commitment to improving local governance structures and engaging the trading community in discussions to streamline the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

The Cabinet also announced that the delimitation process of village panchayats, anchalik panchayats and zilla parishads will be completed by August. The decision has been taken in order to hold elections for the rural bodies by 2024-end.

The Cabinet also decided to provide substantial financial support to youth clubs and sports associations across the state.

"We will offer Rs 15 lakh to every youth club/sports association to promote sports," Sarma said. From the balance Rs 10 lakh, necessary sporting equipment based on the requirement raised by the local committee, which will be headed by the DC, will be provided by the Department of Sports and Youth Welfare.

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Meanwhile, a delegation from Tata Consumer Products met Chief Minister Sarma to discuss initiatives to bolster the Assam tea industry.

"We had a good discussion to ensure optimal pricing and enhanced branding of Assam Tea," Sarma said.

"We are working to improve the global outreach of Assam Tea while providing the best facilities to our tea garden community," he added.