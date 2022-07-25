Erosion along the banks of the Kolong river in Assam has triggered panic among residents of a number of villages in Middle Assam’s Nagaon district.

The situation is very bleak in the Mulankota, Namgaon area of Roha in the Nagaon district as the river swallowed a newly constructed road.

The erosion is giving sleepless nights to the people living in the Mulankota and Namgaon areas.

Locals claimed that they have notified the authorities about the issue but they have turned blind eye to their misery. “The negligence of the officials is the cause of the problems facing the village people,” said a local.

Along with the damage of infrastructure, many families in the Nagaon district have been affected and rendered homeless as erosion caused by the Kolong river continues to wipe out homes and farmlands.

The Kolong River has overflowed in the recent waves of flood faced by Assam. The river had caused lakhs of rupees worth of property damage in addition to displaced individuals.

The Kampur subdivision, in particular, has been damaged by the river's flow.